Monday 4 December 2023
Alamy Stock Photo A warm house could lead to your tree dying before Christmas day.
Poll: When is the best time to put up a real Christmas tree?

Christmas trees are popping up in windows and behind colleagues in Zoom meetings.
6.2k
8
1 hour ago

DECORATIONS ARE UP around the towns and some Christmas trees are popping up in windows and behind colleagues in Zoom meetings.

Real Christmas trees have a tendency die quicker with the heating on in the house and with the cold weather this year, some branches might droop before it’s time to open the presents underneath them.

We’ve asked if you have put your tree up, but today we want to know… When is the best time to put up a real Christmas tree?


Poll Results:

This weekend (760)
The weekend before Christmas (511)
The weekend just gone (295)
A few days before Christmas Day (176)
November (59)





