Poll: Have you put up your Christmas tree yet?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LIGHTS ARE UP around the towns, the Toy Show behind is us and shop displays are up, the next stop: Christmas.
Tree-lighting ceremonies have begun around Dublin this weekend and the annual festive Zoo Lights is underway as there are only 29 more days until Christmas.
Is it too early? Or is it the right time?
Today, we want to know… Have you put up your Christmas Tree yet?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site