Alamy Stock Photo Light shows and tree-lighting ceremonies have begun around Dublin.
Poll: Have you put up your Christmas tree yet?

Is it too early? Or is it the right time?
LIGHTS ARE UP around the towns, the Toy Show behind is us and shop displays are up, the next stop: Christmas.

Tree-lighting ceremonies have begun around Dublin this weekend and the annual festive Zoo Lights is underway as there are only 29 more days until Christmas.

Is it too early? Or is it the right time?

Today, we want to know… Have you put up your Christmas Tree yet?


Poll Results:

No, I will put it up closer to the time (705)
No, but I will soon (396)
Yes (327)
I won't put up a Christmas tree this year (132)




