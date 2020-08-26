This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Bewley's Grafton Street cafe to re-open tomorrow

The cafe announced the re-opening last month after it said it would close permanently in May.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 5:19 PM
36 minutes ago 5,304 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5187011
Three generations of the Campbell family pictured at the reopening of the Bewley's Grafton Street cafe.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Three generations of the Campbell family pictured at the reopening of the Bewley’s Grafton Street cafe.
Three generations of the Campbell family pictured at the reopening of the Bewley’s Grafton Street cafe.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

BEWLEY’S IS SET to re-open its Grafton Street cafe tomorrow, several months after the business said it would close down permanently. 

In May, employees were told that the landmark cafe would close due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic – causing the loss of 110 jobs.

At the end of July, the business confirmed that the cafe would re-open on a phased basis. 

It will re-open its doors at 10am tomorrow after months of closure. Staff working in the cafe before the pandemic have been rehired, the company said. 

The owner of Bewley’s Grafton St, Paddy Campbell, said the recovery from this pandemic should be “culture and values led”. 

“We’ve lost so much that was unique and authentic to our community and we are all poorer for it. This time, the economic story cannot be the sole focus as we rebuild ourselves,” Campbell said in a statement. 

“We look forward to welcoming our wonderful customers back through the doors.”

The cafe will operate with table service and a limited menu featuring teas, coffees and pastries. 

The inside has been modified to accommodate social distancing. Reservations can be made at the door.

It will open from 10am to 2pm tomorrow and Friday. From Saturday onwards, it will open from 10am to 5pm. 

