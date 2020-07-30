Bewley's on Grafton Street set for re-opening next month

BEWLEY’S CAFÉ ON Grafton Street is set to re-open, months after the business announced that it would permanently close.

In May, employees were told that the iconic cafe would close – causing the loss of 110 jobs.

This evening, the businesses confirmed that the cafe would re-open on a phased basis on 27 August or earlier.

The phased basis – which will initially see coffee and the baked goods available – will give way to a wider opening in the days and weeks after the initial return.

However, no date for this broader re-opening was specified.

Bewley’s Ltd is owned by Paddy Campbell, and his son Cól Campbell is the cafe’s managing director.

In a statement, Col Campbell from Bewley’s said that he was “conscious of the role that Bewley’s plays in the hearts of visitors and Dubliners and we’re delighted once again to play our part in bringing Dublin’s city centre back to life”.

“We’re thrilled that the team who made Bewley’s such a wonderful place, will once again bring the Bewley’s experience alive with customers, albeit on a phased basis initially. Further areas of the café will be opened in the weeks ahead in line with customer demand,” he added.

The closure in May was blamed on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the high rents charged in the city centre.

The landmark cafe reopened in November 2017, after being closed for almost three years while being extensively refurbished.