This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 30 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bewley's on Grafton Street set for re-opening next month

The iconic cafe announced in May that it was to permanently close.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 8:00 PM
21 minutes ago 3,177 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5164404
Bewley's will be re-opening in August.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Bewley's will be re-opening in August.
Bewley's will be re-opening in August.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

BEWLEY’S CAFÉ ON Grafton Street is set to re-open, months after the business announced that it would permanently close. 

In May, employees were told that the iconic cafe would close – causing the loss of 110 jobs. 

This evening, the businesses confirmed that the cafe would re-open on a phased basis on 27 August or earlier. 

The phased basis – which will initially see coffee and the baked goods available – will give way to a wider opening in the days and weeks after the initial return. 

However, no date for this broader re-opening was specified. 

Bewley’s Ltd is owned by Paddy Campbell, and his son Cól Campbell is the cafe’s managing director.

In a statement, Col Campbell from Bewley’s said that he was “conscious of the role that Bewley’s plays in the hearts of visitors and Dubliners and we’re delighted once again to play our part in bringing Dublin’s city centre back to life”. 

“We’re thrilled that the team who made Bewley’s such a wonderful place, will once again bring the Bewley’s experience alive with customers, albeit on a phased basis initially. Further areas of the café will be opened in the weeks ahead in line with customer demand,” he added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The closure in May was blamed on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the high rents charged in the city centre. 

The landmark cafe reopened in November 2017, after being closed for almost three years while being extensively refurbished.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie