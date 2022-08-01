Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 1 August 2022
Beyonce to remove offensive lyric from new album after criticism from disability advocates

The US singer will re-record the track Heated from her latest album Renaissance.

By AFP Monday 1 Aug 2022, 7:55 PM
23 minutes ago 3,416 Views 0 Comments
File image of Beyonce in 2019.
Image: UPI/PA Images
BEYONCE WILL REMOVE a derogatory term for disabled people from a song on her new album, a spokesperson has said. 

The US singer will re-record the track Heated from her latest album Renaissance. A representative for Beyonce said the word was “not used intentionally in a harmful way”. 

Co-written with Canadian rapper Drake, the dance track contained a derogatory term for a type of cerebral palsy called spastic diplegia.

Disability campaigners had criticised the use of the word, particularly after a similar situation happened in June when singer Lizzo removed the same term from her song Grrrls. 

Australian disability advocate Hannah Diviney, in an opinion piece for the Guardian published today, said she was “rendered speechless” when she heard the Beyonce lyric. 

Diviney wrote: “I thought we’d changed the music industry and started a global conversation about why ableist language – intentional or not – has no place in music. But I guess I was wrong.” 

Lizzo’s use of the word had also prompted condemnation from fans and disability advocates. Videos and messages explaining why the term was offensive were widely shared on Twitter and TikTok. 

The artist, who has built a reputation for promoting body positivity and self-love, announced she had removed the lyric in a written public apology.

Beyonce’s eagerly anticipated seventh solo studio album was released on Friday, drawing mainly positive reviews with its nods to disco and electronic dance.

AFP

