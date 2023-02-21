'Kyiv stands strong': Biden addresses crowds in Poland ahead of first anniversary of Ukraine invasion

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden declared that Ukraine’s capital Kyiv remained “free” during a visit to Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Kyiv stands strong, Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most importantly it stands free,” Biden told a crowd gathered outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv.



I just visited – and I can report that Kyiv stands strong. Kyiv stands proud and tall.



And most importantly, Kyiv stands free. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 21, 2023

He added that US support for wartorn Ukraine “will not waver”.

“There should be no doubt: our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided and we will not tire,” Biden said to the Warsaw crowd.

Biden also rebuked claims that were made by Russian president Vladimir Putin during a state-of-the-nation address Putin delivered this morning.

Putin accused the West of being “completely” responsible for escalation of the conflict and claimed the West wants “to be done with Russia”.

However, Biden said the West was not planning an attack on Russia.

“The West is not plotting to attack Russia as Putin said today,” said Biden.

“Millions of Russian citizens who only want to live in peace with their neighbours are not the enemy.”

Biden also said that Putin thought he was “tough” but then met the “iron will of America”.

He told the Warsaw crowd: “He [Putin] thought autocrats like himself were tough and leaders of democracy were soft and then he met the iron will of America and nations everywhere that refused to accept a world governed by fear.

Biden added that Ukraine would “never be a victory for Russia”.

“A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to ease the people’s love of liberty, brutality will never grind down the will of the free. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — never.”