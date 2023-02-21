Putin promises to 'systematically' continue Ukraine offensive in state-of-the-nation speech

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR Putin has vowed to “systematically” press on with Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine in a state-of-the-nation address this morning.

Ahead of the first anniversary of the military intervention, Putin said in his speech that “step by step, we will carefully and systematically solve the aims that face us”.

Putin accused the West of being “completely” responsible for escalation of the conflict and claimed the West wants “to be done with Russia”.

His address comes a day after US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv yesterday where he met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The US president then made his way to Warsaw in Poland on a mission to solidify Western unity as both Ukraine and Russia prepare to launch spring offensives.

“The responsibility for fuelling the Ukrainian conflict, for its escalation, for the number of victims… lies completely with Western elites,” Putin said today.

“Western elites are not hiding their goal – to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. It means to be done with us once and for all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Biden intends to consult with allies from Nato’s eastern flank in Poland today after paying the unannounced visit to Kyiv.

The conflict — the most significant war in Europe since World War II — has already left tens of thousands dead, devastated Ukraine’s infrastructure system and damaged the global economy.

“I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about US support for Ukraine in the war,” Biden said as he stood with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensyy in Kyiv before departing for Poland.

“The Ukrainian people have stepped up in a way that few people ever have in the past.”

Biden is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and deliver an address from the gardens of Warsaw’s Royal Castle today, where he is expected to highlight the commitment of the central European country and other allies to Ukraine over the past year.

Tomorrow, he will consult with Duda and other leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of Nato’s easternmost members.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden would underscore in his Warsaw address that Russian President Vladimir Putin wrongly surmised “that Ukraine would cower and that the West would be divided” when he launched his invasion.

“He got the opposite of that across the board,” Mr Sullivan said.

While Biden is looking to use his whirlwind trip to Europe as a moment of affirmation for Ukraine and allies, the White House has also emphasised that there is no clear endgame to the war in the near term and the situation on the ground has become increasingly complex.

The administration revealed on Sunday that it has new intelligence suggesting that China, which has remained on the sidelines of the conflict, is now considering sending Moscow lethal aid.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it could become a “serious problem” if Beijing follows through.

Biden and Zelenskyy discussed capabilities that Ukraine needs “to be able to succeed on the battlefield” in the months ahead, Sullivan said.

Zelenskyy has been pushing the US and European allies to provide fighter jets and long-range missile systems known as ATACMS — which Biden has declined to provide so far.

With no end in sight for the war, the anniversary is a critical moment for Mr Biden to try to bolster European unity and reiterate that Putin’s invasion was a frontal attack on the post-Second World War international order.

The White House hopes the president’s visit to Kyiv and Warsaw will help bolster American and global resolve.

Additional reporting by AFP