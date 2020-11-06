#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 6 November 2020
US Election: Biden now leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia as he closes in on 270 electoral college votes

The developments put the former Vice President in a strong position to clinch the 270 electoral college votes needed.

By Daragh Brophy Friday 6 Nov 2020, 1:58 PM
Image: CNP/ABACA
Image: CNP/ABACA

DEMOCRAT JOE BIDEN has just pulled into the lead as the vote count continues in the crucial US swing state of Pennsylvania, having earlier also taken the lead in Georgia – another key state. 

Biden is ahead of Trump by 5,597 according to numbers reported by the state just before 2pm today. 

The developments put the former Vice President in a strong position to clinch the 270 electoral college votes needed to seal the presidency. 

President Trump had been ahead in both states, and had a commanding lead of around 600,000 in Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning. 

However Biden has steadily closed the gap in both states as postal ballots have been counted. 

Throughout the campaign, Biden encouraged his supporters to vote by post due to fears over the coronavirus pandemic. Trump repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of the postal process and called on his voters to turn out in person on election day. 

Biden pulled ahead in Georgia earlier this morning, and is now ahead by over 1,000 votes with 99% of the votes counted. 

Daragh Brophy
