FORMER VICE PRESIDENT Joe Biden is within touching distance of the US Presidency.

The counting remains ongoing in the crucial states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona.

In a remarkable press conference last night, Donald Trump made a series of unsubstantiated claims about the election being stolen from him.

Biden only really needs Pennyslvania to go his way – or two of the other three – and the presidency is his. Trump likely needs to win all four.

Stick with us throughout the morning on the day when we might have confirmation over who the next president will be.