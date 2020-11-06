Stick with us for all the updates as they happen this morning.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
FORMER VICE PRESIDENT Joe Biden is within touching distance of the US Presidency.
The counting remains ongoing in the crucial states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona.
In a remarkable press conference last night, Donald Trump made a series of unsubstantiated claims about the election being stolen from him.
Biden only really needs Pennyslvania to go his way – or two of the other three – and the presidency is his. Trump likely needs to win all four.
Stick with us throughout the morning on the day when we might have confirmation over who the next president will be.
A bit of a different one here, but supporters of Joe Biden in his ancestral home of Ballina in Mayo are confident they will welcome him back as the new US president.
As the Democrat edges closer to the White House, residents in Ballina, Co Mayo, are already planning to roll out the red carpet for his return.
Biden’s great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewit emigrated from the town almost 200 years ago, having worked as a brick-maker and as a civil engineer helping to map Ireland.
Some Republicans have begun to break ranks from Trump’s unfounded rhetoric in the past day.
Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, tweeted that the president’s claims of fraud were “getting insane”. If Trump had “legit” concerns about fraud they needed to be based on evidence and taken to court, Kinzinger said, adding: “STOP Spreading debunked misinformation”.
No Republican should be okay with the President's statements just now. Unacceptable. Period.— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 6, 2020
Maryland’s Republican governor Larry Hogan, a potential 2024 presidential hopeful who has often criticised Trump, said unequivocally: “There is no defense for the President’s comments tonight undermining our Democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before.”
Other criticism, though less direct, came from members of Congress. Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican who spoke at a recent Trump campaign rally, said in a tweet that if any candidate believes “a state is violating election laws they have a right to challenge it in court & produce evidence in support of their claims”.
Rubio said earlier: “Taking days to count legally cast votes is NOT fraud. And court challenges to votes cast after the legal voting deadline is NOT suppression.”
Retired Republican senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, was more direct: “No Republican should be okay with the President’s statements just now. Unacceptable. Period.”
He added: “Fellow Republicans, don’t wait until the election is called to defend our elections and our democratic institutions. The time is now.”
We want every vote counted, yes every legal vote (of course). But, if you have legit concerns about fraud present EVIDENCE and take it to court. STOP Spreading debunked misinformation... This is getting insane.— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) November 6, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Trump ally who won re-election Tuesday in Kentucky, told reporters that “claiming you’ve won the election is different from finishing the counting”. His office declined to comment after Trump’s address.
It’s really hard to overstate how incendiary Trump’s remarks were last night.
However, he was talking without his usual bombast and seemed more subdued than usual as he gave his address.
Trump made a series of false claims about how the election has been stolen from him but major US television networks ABC, CBS and NBC all cut away from him as he spoke from the White House.
MSNBC’s Brian Williams also interrupted the president. Fox News Channel and CNN aired the president’s full address, after which CNN’s Anderson Cooper said Trump was “like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun realising his time was over”.
Here’s a flavour of how it went:
Sean Murray here with you this morning as we go again.
There’s still not a result in the US election.
And there’s been a bit happening overnight so here’s what you need to know.
Biden is on 264 electoral college votes – according to projections from the Associated Press that include the state of Arizona and its 11 electoral college votes. The race has tightened there, however, and is so very close everywhere else.
Trump’s lead has been consistently eaten away here as the mail in ballots were counted. At around 4am our time, his lead over Biden was just 1,800 with 14,000 ballots left to be counted.
Trump’s lead here dropped to around 23,000 votes overnight. To put that in context, before we came to the mail ins, his lead was several hundred thousand. It shows how much Democrat voters opted for voting by post this year as had been well flagged.
Biden’s lead has been narrowing here all the time. It’s now about 46,000 with around 293,000 votes left to be counted. We could have results here, but it’ll be later in the day.
Biden is also still leading here, and there’s around 190,000 votes left to be counted. Around 90% of them are in Clark County where Las Vegas is located.
The two latter states are located in the western half of the states and have a greater time difference. It’s the first two we should be watching earlier today.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (7)