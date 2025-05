GARDAÍ HAVE HIT out at “completely inaccurate” misinformation that has been shared on social media relating to the death of Garda Kevin Flatley.

The garda was killed on Sunday afternoon when he was struck by a motorbike while conducting a speed enforcement check on a road way at Lissenhall near Swords, Co Dublin.

It is believed he was attempting to stop the motorcyclist when the collision happened.

A social media post seen hundreds of thousands of times made claims about the circumstances leading up to the garda’s death.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said the misinformation has “no basis whatsoever in fact”.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of content on social media platforms which purports to give an eye-witness account relating to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on Sunday 11th May 2025 in North Co. Dublin,” the statement said.

“The commentary being circulated online is completely inaccurate and has no basis whatsoever in fact.

“This type of misinformation also risks diverting Garda resources and time from what is a complex and ongoing investigation into this collision.”

The statement said that gardaí “have regularly highlighted the rise in the level of misinformation, disinformation and fake news.

“Misinformation, disinformation and fake news are typically amplified by multiple accounts in order to spread concern within communities.

“We appeal to all members of the public to independently verify any information that you are reading on social media and/ or messaging apps.

“An Garda Síochána has made social media companies aware of this misinformation. It is a matter for them to comment on requests from An Garda Síochána for this material to be removed from their platforms.”