After a tense 24 hours, former vice president Joe Biden is within touching distance of the US presidency even as president Donald Trump claims the election is being stolen from him.

Without providing any evidence, Trump last night claimed that there had been “historic election interference by big media, big money and big tech” in the 2020 election.

Counting is continuing in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. The president needs to win all four of those states to win a second term but his path to victory has increasingly narrowed.

Biden, meanwhile, has urged calm as the final tallies come in saying that he “no doubt” that he was going to become the 46th president of the United States.

Here’s a rundown of the key things to know from the results so far:

Trump's lead in Georgia has narrowed to just 1,800 votes as of 4am our time with just over 14,000 votes left to be counted.

In Pennsylvania, where Trump was ahead by several hundred thousand before mail-in ballots were counted, the president's lead has dropped to around 23,000 votes overnight.

Biden is on 264 electoral college votes – according to projections from the Associated Press that include the state of Arizona and its 11 electoral college votes but the race ahs tightened.

Trump made a number of illogical and baseless remarks about how the election was conducted in a press conference at the White House.

Biden has announced he has "no doubt" he is going to win the election. He also called on people to be calm and patient.

Biden's lead in Arizona, meanwhile, has continued to narrow. It's now about 46,000 with around 293,000 voted left to be counted.

So why is this taking so long? The pandemic, mainly.

Meanwhile, Colorado has voted to reintroduce wolves to its western mountains.

Here are the state result projections at the moment.

