The Explainer LIVE: What could Trump's legacy be?

What mark will his work between 2017 and 2021 leave on the United States?

By Nicky Ryan Friday 30 Oct 2020, 7:15 AM
ONE OF THE most closely watched elections in the history of the United States is almost upon us.

It’s unlikely we’ll have a clear winner next Tuesday, but over the coming weeks we’ll soon know whether the public have deemed Donald Trump worthy of a second term to continue with his efforts to make America great again, or if they’ve had enough, and want a change in the form of Joe Biden.

Either way, this week on The Explainer we’re focusing on what Trump’s legacy could be – either from his first term or his entire presidency, depending on how Tuesday falls.

We recorded this week’s episode live on Zoom. Presenter Sinéad O’Carroll was joined by our columnist Larry Donnelly of NUIG, associate professor at Trinity College Dublin Dr Daniel Geary who has a special interest in political ideologies and the intellectual and cultural history of America, and Seana Davis of Euronews, who examines how misinformation and American politics have intertwined over the past four years. 

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan.

