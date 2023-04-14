Biden to conclude visit to Ireland with trip to ancestral home in Co Mayo

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden will conclude his visit to Ireland by making a public address in the town where some of his ancestors hail from.

Biden will travel to the west of Ireland, where he will give a speech at a cathedral in Ballina, Co Mayo this evening.

Prior to that, he will tour the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock, also in Co Mayo.

Knock shrine is a Catholic pilgrimage site that has been visited by popes, most recently by Pope Francis in 2018.

Biden is then set to visit the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.

On Wednesday, the president visited Co Louth, to where some of his family have been traced, and the visit to Co Mayo tracks the other side of his family tree.

It is also believed Biden will make a private visit to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar that is dedicated to his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

The visit will conclude in the town of Ballina where Biden will make a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral.

Biden’s great-great-great grandfather Edward Blewitt sold 27,000 bricks to the cathedral in 1827, which helped buy tickets for himself and his family to sail to America decades later in 1851.

The Mayo visits conclude the president’s four-day trip to the island of Ireland.

Yesterday afternoon saw the US President visit his Irish counterpart Michael D Higgins and his wife, Sabina at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Inside, Biden spent almost two-and-a-half minutes writing a message in a visitors book as he sat at a small table with the Irish tricolour and US Stars and Stripes behind him.

Asked what he wrote in the book, Biden told reporters he quoted an Irish proverb, saying “your feet will bring you where your heart is”, adding: “It’s an honour to return.”

PA US President Joe Biden with President Michael D Higgins after signing the visitors book in the state reception room at Áras an Uachtaráin. PA

He then participated in a tree-planting ceremony with President Higgins and rang the Peace Bell.

Biden then travelled to Farmleigh House, where he held a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

During their chat in front of the media, Biden and Varadkar praised each other’s leadership in relation to the Ukraine war.

“Ireland is moving in the way, it’s taking its place in the world, it’s working on helping countries around the world that are dealing with starvation, the way you’ve welcomed – I know it’s not easy – welcomed Ukrainians here and the leadership you’ve shown,” Biden said.

Varadkar said US leadership on Ukraine was helping to protect democracy in Ireland and in Europe.

Both men then watched a camogie demonstration outside Farmleigh House before heading to Leinster House.

In his joint Oireachtas address, Biden spoke of his pride at addressing the country’s politicians.

“This is one of the great honours of my career, to be here today, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

PA US President Joe Biden addressing the Dáil yesterday. PA

After asking forgiveness for his “poor attempt” at Irish, the president said “Tá mé sa bhaile”, meaning “I am home”.

He also said the United States will be “Ireland’s closest partner, your most dependable partner and your most enthusiastic supporter every step of the way”.

In a dinner at Dublin Castle in his honour, the president received a standing ovation as he finished a speech in which he reflected on his family roots and told the audience: “No barrier is too thick or too strong for Ireland.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart, there is nothing our nation’s can’t achieve if we do it together. I really mean it. So thank you all, and God bless you all. Let’s get it done.”