Traffic restrictions in place in Co Mayo, including at hospital, as Biden spends day in county

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has a busy final day in Ireland with a series of engagements in Co Mayo.

Because of that, road closures in and around the county, including access to Mayo University Hospital, will be disruptive.

Biden will round out his trip to Ireland with a homecoming speech to the public in Ballina, which will take place outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in the town this evening.

The Coronas, the Academic and the Chieftains are all due to play at the event.

Prior to that, he will tour the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock, also in Co Mayo.

Biden is then set to visit the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.

Airport and Mayo University Hospital

The US President will arrive at Ireland West Airport from Dublin Airport this afternoon.

The airport will operate as normal at all times, gardaí have said, but those travelling to and from the airport this afternoon are being asked to allow additional time due to possible temporary road closures.

Access to Mayo University Hospital will be affected by traffic diversions and this will reduce car park availability.

Anyone attending appointments today are being asked to arrive early.

Emergency services will be unaffected by traffic management today, gardaí said.

Castlebar

Traffic diversions will be in place on the Westport side of Castlebar town from midday to 5pm today.

These will include partial closures of:

Westport Road into Castlebar

Lannagh Road

Old Westport Road from Lanagh Road to the main entrance to Mayo University Hospital

Humbert Way to Cathal Duffys roundabout

Any traffic particularly large vehicles travelling to or from Westport area via Castlebar should divert through either Newport or Ballinrobe.

From approximately 12.30pm to 3pm, temporary traffic restrictions may occur on the N17 between Charlestown and Claremorris.

From approximately 1.30pm to 3.30pm temporary traffic restrictions may occur on the N5 between Charlestown and Castlebar.

Gardaí will reopen roads as soon as possible, they said.

Ballina

From 10am until after the public event in Ballina finishes, access to the town will be restricted to local residents and business workers only.

The N59 through Ballina will be closed to traffic from 10am for the duration of the event.

In general, traffic intending on travelling through Ballina on the N59 should divert via N26/ N5/ N17 Foxford, Swinford, Charlestown, Tobercurry, Sligo.

In advance of President Joe Biden's public address in Ballina this Friday evening as part of the #Ballina2023 celebrations, please find information below about event details and logistics from @USEmbassyDublin.



Keep an eye on our socials for some more exciting announcements! pic.twitter.com/aff7ob305O — Ballina 2023 (@ballina2023) April 10, 2023

A Park and Ride service will be in place for those travelling into Ballina this evening.

An inbound shuttle service will begin at 3pm and conclude at 7pm.

An outbound shuttle service will operate from the drop off points from 10pm and will conclude at midnight.

People requiring disability access should make themselves known at the Park and Ride centres.

Gardaí will be present at the park and ride locations to assist the public.

The parking and shuttle locations are as follows:

Zone 1 – Knockmore GAA car park – Drop-off and return location: Junction of James Street & Hill Street

Zone 2 – Castleconnor Community Centre Car-Park – Drop-off and return location: Bunree Industrial Estate

Zone 3 – Crossmolina, various parking around town – Drop-off and return location: Mercy Road

Zone 4 – North Ballina, McVann Furniture, Killala Road – Drop-off and return location: Bohernasup

People attending the public event in Ballina are encouraged not to be in possession of large bags. Gardaí said that for security reasons, pedestrians seeking to access certain areas and any bags in their possession may be subject to search.

“Any item that could be determined to be a safety hazard, including but not limited to large items such as flag poles, tripods, folding steps, folding chairs etc … may be restricted,” gardaí said in a statement.

The US President will depart Co Mayo from Ireland West Airport to Dublin Airport late this evening.