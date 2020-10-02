#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 2 October 2020
Advertisement

Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump earlier confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 2 Oct 2020, 5:38 PM
58 minutes ago 8,248 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5221270
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
Image: Andrew Harnik via PA Images
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
Image: Andrew Harnik via PA Images

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE 

The former vice president made the announced this afternoon after US President Donald Trump had earlier tweeted that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus

Biden shared a debate stage with Trump on Tuesday night but the pair stayed apart and did not shake hands as part of Covid-19 precautions. 

Tweeting this afternoon about his negative test, Biden said he hopes it “serves as a reminder”. 

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands,” Biden said. 

In an earlier tweet, Biden had wished a “swift recovery” to his presidential opponent. 

This afternoon, The New York Times reported that Trump is showing ‘mild symptoms’ of the virus.

Before announcing his Covid-19 test result, Trump had previously tweeted that Hope Hicks – a close aide – had tested positive and that he and his wife were awaiting their test results. 

Hicks is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Trump and Biden are due to debate twice more ahead of the election on 3 November. 

The virus has killed more than 200,000 Americans and infected more than seven million nationwide.

With reporting by Sean Murray and Hayley Halpin

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie