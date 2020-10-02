Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE

The former vice president made the announced this afternoon after US President Donald Trump had earlier tweeted that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Biden shared a debate stage with Trump on Tuesday night but the pair stayed apart and did not shake hands as part of Covid-19 precautions.

Tweeting this afternoon about his negative test, Biden said he hopes it “serves as a reminder”.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands,” Biden said.

In an earlier tweet, Biden had wished a “swift recovery” to his presidential opponent.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

This afternoon, The New York Times reported that Trump is showing ‘mild symptoms’ of the virus.

Before announcing his Covid-19 test result, Trump had previously tweeted that Hope Hicks – a close aide – had tested positive and that he and his wife were awaiting their test results.

Hicks is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

Trump and Biden are due to debate twice more ahead of the election on 3 November.

The virus has killed more than 200,000 Americans and infected more than seven million nationwide.

With reporting by Sean Murray and Hayley Halpin