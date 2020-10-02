US President Donald Trump says he and his wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
THE PRESIDENT OF the United States has said he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Around 6am Irish time, Donald Trump tweeted that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the virus.
He said: “Tonight, [Melania] and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”
Trump had previously tweeted that Hope Hicks – a close aide – had tested positive and that he and his wife were awaiting their test results.
White House doctor Sean Conley said in a letter that the president and the first lady “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence”.
Conley added: “The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”
The president shared a stage with Joe Biden in the first presidential debate on Tuesday night ahead of the election on 3 November.
