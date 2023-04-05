President Joe Biden confirms visits to Belfast, Dublin, Mayo and Louth during next week's trip

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden will visit Ireland between next Tuesday and Friday, the White House has confirmed.

Biden is due to visit Dublin, Louth, Mayo and Belfast during his trip, with the President expected to make a public address during his time in the western county.

In a statement this morning, the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Biden would be travelling between 11 and 14 April and would be holding a series of meetings.

The visit is one day shorter than previously expected.

“He will discuss our close cooperation on the full range of shared global challenges. He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth, and County Mayo, where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people,” Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre added that additional details on the trip would be “forthcoming”.

In a statement welcoming the visit, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it would be a privilege and a special moment” to welcome the US President to Ireland.

The statement continued: “Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland. Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement. He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.

“When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards. We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfil the potential of all the people who call this island their home.

“His visit is an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries together.

“Above all, it is an opportunity to welcome a great Irish-American President home.”

Yesterday evening, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that Biden had been a “great friend of Ireland”.

“Since he became President, I think his firm diplomatic position in relation to the Good Friday Agreement, in relation to Brexit and the Protocol has been effective and impactful,” the Tánaiste said.

“He’s had a long standing interest in peace in Northern Ireland, in particular.”

Initially, Irish officials in the Republic had been planning for the Biden visit to last between 12 and 15 April. A number of events are being held across Ireland, on both sides of the border, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The actual anniversary of the deal falls on Easter Monday, 10 April, this year.

The Journal reported last month that gardaí had been informed that no further leave or rest days would be granted between 10 and 15 April as part of efforts to facilitate the visit.

Officials from the US State Department have already visited Ireland and met with hoteliers as well as members of An Garda Síochána.

Sources said the garda meetings centred around security preparations with one of the meetings specifically around close protection of US dignitaries.