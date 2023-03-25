Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 25 March 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# earlier than expected
Gardaí told no further leave days to be granted in week of 10 April as Biden expected to visit
The president confirmed is coming to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
4.7k
3
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE BEEN informed that no further leave or rest days will be granted for 10 to 15 April in order to facilitate US President Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland, TheJournal.ie has learned.

It is understood that a notice has been circulated to all gardaí that leave and rest days will be cancelled for the period of Biden’s visit. Any gardaí who have already been granted leave will still be able to take it.

The president confirmed earlier this month that he would be coming to Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, though he was expected to miss the actual anniversary and arrive here later in the month.

However the notice to gardaí singals the US president will arrive here earlier than expected. The anniversary of the GFA falls on 10 April, which is Easter Monday this year. 

Officials from the US State Department visited Ireland and met with hoteliers earlier this month and with members of An Garda Síochána in recent weeks. 

Sources have said the garda meetings centred around security preparations with one of the meetings specifically around close protection of US dignitaries.

Commenting earlier this month on Biden’s visit, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said it is “welcome news”. 

“When I met Joe Biden two years ago, he said to me: ‘Try and get me out of Ireland’,” the Tánaiste said.

I think his commitment to the Good Friday Agreement, along with [former US House speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [US Congressman] Richard Neal has been extraordinary. It’s very welcome news.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald and Niall O'Connor
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     