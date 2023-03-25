Gardaí told no further leave days to be granted in week of 10 April as Biden expected to visit

GARDAÍ HAVE BEEN informed that no further leave or rest days will be granted for 10 to 15 April in order to facilitate US President Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland, TheJournal.ie has learned.

It is understood that a notice has been circulated to all gardaí that leave and rest days will be cancelled for the period of Biden’s visit. Any gardaí who have already been granted leave will still be able to take it.

The president confirmed earlier this month that he would be coming to Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, though he was expected to miss the actual anniversary and arrive here later in the month.

However the notice to gardaí singals the US president will arrive here earlier than expected. The anniversary of the GFA falls on 10 April, which is Easter Monday this year.

Officials from the US State Department visited Ireland and met with hoteliers earlier this month and with members of An Garda Síochána in recent weeks.

Sources have said the garda meetings centred around security preparations with one of the meetings specifically around close protection of US dignitaries.

Commenting earlier this month on Biden’s visit, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said it is “welcome news”.

“When I met Joe Biden two years ago, he said to me: ‘Try and get me out of Ireland’,” the Tánaiste said.

I think his commitment to the Good Friday Agreement, along with [former US House speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [US Congressman] Richard Neal has been extraordinary. It’s very welcome news.