Biden confirms intention to visit Northern Ireland for 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden said he intends to visit Northern Ireland after being invited to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US president was speaking after British prime minister Rishi Sunak formally invited him to make the trip to mark the 25th anniversary in April as the pair held talks in San Diego.

As the pair met in Point Loma naval base, Biden said: “It’s my intention to go to Northern Ireland and the Republic.”

Sunak told the president: “I look forward to our conversations and also importantly, to invite you to Northern Ireland, which hopefully you will be able to do and so we can commemorate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

“I know it’s something very special and personal to you. we’d love to have you over.”

Advertisement

Biden said: “Twenty-five years? It seems like yesterday.”

The US president has long taken a close interest in the peace process in Northern Ireland and has spoken often about his own Irish heritage.

Hopes of a potential visit by Biden to the north were raised after he backed Sunak’s Brexit deal with the EU last month, deeming it an “essential step” in protecting the Good Friday Agreement.

When asked if he thought Stormont could be restored in time for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April and if this might pave the way for a visit from Biden, as has been widely speculated, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said:

“The Good Friday Agreement anniversary is an anniversary work marking no matter what happens – 25 years of peace in our island is a wonderful thing.

“And I think we need to mark that and celebrate that whether or not the Assembly or Executive is formed by then. And of course, President Biden is welcome in Ireland at anytime, whether it’s on that occasion or later in the year.”