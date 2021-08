BILL MURRAY IS in Ireland and it’s safe to say people are enthralled.

The star is here filming The Links Life, a golf travel documentary.

Murray was spotted filming in the Druids Glen Resort in Co Wicklow earlier this week where he played his first course of the season.

So, how well do you know his movies?

Let's start with a classic. Ghostbusters came out in 1984. What character did Murray play in the film? Columbia Pictures Slimer Peter Venkman

Egon Spengler Ray Stantz It's Groundhog Day (again). What was the song that woke Murray's character every single morning? Universal I Got You (Babe) I Got You (Babe)

I Got You (Babe) I Got You (Babe) Lost In Translation stars Murray as an ageing actor in Tokyo where he meets the lonely, newly married Scarlett Johansson. But what product is Bill's character promoting in Tokyo? Universal Cigars Whiskey

A steak restaurant His new movie Murray plays bowling legend, Ernie McCracken, in Kingpin. But who plays his bowling nemesis? Randy Quaid Kurt Russell

Christopher Walken Tim Allen One of Murray's most celebrated roles was for his portrayal of which character in Caddyshack? Al Czervik Carl Spackler

Ty Webb Danny Noonan Scrooged is a modern retelling of A Christmas Carol that follows Bill Murray as Frank Cross. What profession does Cross have? Banker Insurance salesman

Stockbroker Television executive Bill Murray was also in 1996 film Space Jam and helped the Looney Tunes defeat the Monstars. But who was the Monstars' head coach voiced by? Dan Aykroyd Tommy Lee Jones

Danny DeVito Chevy Chase Bill famously took on the role of voicing Garfield the cat after confusing director Joel Cohen with celebrated director Joel Coen. How many Garfield movies did he make in the end? 1 2

3 4 The Royal Tenenbaums came out in 2001 to critical acclaim. Who did Murray play? Dudley Heinsbergen Henry Sherman

The Royal Tenenbaums came out in 2001 to critical acclaim. Who did Murray play? Dudley Heinsbergen Henry Sherman

Richie Tenenbaum Raleigh St Clair Does Bill Murray play a zombie in Zombieland? Yes No