Quiz: How well do you know the lyrics to Billy Joel's We Didn't Start the Fire?

IT’S 31 years since Billy Joel released his hit song We Didn’t Start The Fire.

The song mentions around 100 marquee people or events that had happened since his birth in May 1949.

It’s a fantastic tune, altogether, but you’ll have to dig into the recesses of your musical mind to remember all the words.

Best of luck!

The first line of the song goes: "Harry Truman, Doris Day, Red China, [BLANK]" Kelly May Hai Long Bay

Fay Wray Johnnie Ray "Rosenbergs, H-bomb, Sugar Ray, Panmunjom / Brando, The King and I and [BLANK]" The Bridge On The River Kwai The Catcher In The Rye

Momma making apple pie The Beatles learn to fly "Eisenhower, vaccine, [BLANK] / Marciano, Liberace, Santayana goodbye" England's got a new queen Brooklyn's got a winning team

Khruschev keeps his hands clean America starts to dream "[BLANK], Budapest, Alabama, Khrushchev" Busby Babes NHS

Bardot Bus protest "Lebanon, Charles de Gaulle, [BLANK] baseball" Arizona Alabama

California Carolina Which of the following come after the line which begins with U2? Homicide, children of thalidomide Peyton Place, trouble in the Suez

Pasternak, Mickey Mantle, Kerouac Syngman Rhee, payola and Kennedy Who was "back again" in one of the verses? Elvis Presley Richard Nixon

Bob Dylan Malcolm X "Ayatollah's in Iran, [BLANK]" Germans in a strange land French pull out of Vietnam

JFK the Irish man Russians in Afghanistan "Wheel of Fortune, Sally Ride, heavy metal, suicide / Foreign debts, homeless vets, AIDS, crack, Bernie Goetz / Hypodermics on the shores, China's under martial law / [BLANK] JFK, blown away, what else do I have to say Rock and roller cola wars, I can't take it anymore For question 10, let's look at something a bit different. Believe it or not, there was an Irish version of the song made to commemorate the great and the good of Irish football. Can you finish this line: "Jackie Charlton, Eoin Hand / Johnny Giles, Ireland / Mick McCarthy, Stephen Staunton / [BLANK]" Empics Sport Ronnie Whelo Houghton in the English net

Cascarino Roberto Baggio Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog You nailed it! Well done Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic A decent job there Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtely awful A shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share