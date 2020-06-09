This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know the lyrics to Billy Joel's We Didn't Start the Fire?

Harry Truman, Doris Day…

By Sean Murray Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 9,855 Views 11 Comments
Image: Billy Joel/Vevo/Youtube
Image: Billy Joel/Vevo/Youtube

IT’S 31 years since Billy Joel released his hit song We Didn’t Start The Fire.

The song mentions around 100 marquee people or events that had happened since his birth in May 1949. 

It’s a fantastic tune, altogether, but you’ll have to dig into the recesses of your musical mind to remember all the words.

Best of luck!

The first line of the song goes: "Harry Truman, Doris Day, Red China, [BLANK]"
Kelly May
Hai Long Bay

Fay Wray
Johnnie Ray
"Rosenbergs, H-bomb, Sugar Ray, Panmunjom / Brando, The King and I and [BLANK]"
The Bridge On The River Kwai
The Catcher In The Rye

Momma making apple pie
The Beatles learn to fly
"Eisenhower, vaccine, [BLANK] / Marciano, Liberace, Santayana goodbye"
England's got a new queen
Brooklyn's got a winning team

Khruschev keeps his hands clean
America starts to dream
"[BLANK], Budapest, Alabama, Khrushchev"
Busby Babes
NHS

Bardot
Bus protest
"Lebanon, Charles de Gaulle, [BLANK] baseball"
Arizona
Alabama

California
Carolina
Which of the following come after the line which begins with U2?
Homicide, children of thalidomide
Peyton Place, trouble in the Suez

Pasternak, Mickey Mantle, Kerouac
Syngman Rhee, payola and Kennedy
Who was "back again" in one of the verses?
Elvis Presley
Richard Nixon

Bob Dylan
Malcolm X
"Ayatollah's in Iran, [BLANK]"
Germans in a strange land
French pull out of Vietnam

JFK the Irish man
Russians in Afghanistan
"Wheel of Fortune, Sally Ride, heavy metal, suicide / Foreign debts, homeless vets, AIDS, crack, Bernie Goetz / Hypodermics on the shores, China's under martial law / [BLANK]
JFK, blown away, what else do I have to say
Rock and roller cola wars, I can't take it anymore
For question 10, let's look at something a bit different. Believe it or not, there was an Irish version of the song made to commemorate the great and the good of Irish football. Can you finish this line: "Jackie Charlton, Eoin Hand / Johnny Giles, Ireland / Mick McCarthy, Stephen Staunton / [BLANK]"
Empics Sport
Ronnie Whelo
Houghton in the English net

Cascarino
Roberto Baggio
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
You nailed it! Well done
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent job there
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

