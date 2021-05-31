Dublin City Council says providing more bins and toilets would 'create more of an issue'

Gardaí moving people on from St Stephen's Green yesterday Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

THE PROVISION OF extra bins and toilets at busy city centre locations will “drive more footfall and create more of an issue” from a public health perspective, a Dublin City Council spokesperson has said.

Yesterday saw gardaí clear large numbers of people from St Stephen’s Green as crowds gathered for a second night in a row in Dublin city centre.

A Garda spokesperson said a policing operation was in place in respect of the current public health regulations which limit the numbers attending organised events.

They said a crowd in the South William Street area was dispersed and four people were arrested for public order offences.

Crowds in the Temple Bar and St Stephen’s Green areas were also dispersed by gardaí.

Elsewhere in Dublin, Portobello Plaza remains temporarily closed to the public after being shut off earlier this month due to anti-social behaviour reported by locals.

The scenes from the city centre over the weekend saw many members of the public on social media calling for more public spaces, more bins and more toilets in public spaces.

Addressing the issue on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, and noting the situation at Portobello, Dublin City Council’s director of city recovery Coilín O’Reilly raised concerns of what could happen if extra bins and toilets are provided.

“We feel that if we provide toilets and bins at these locations, it’ll only drive more footfall and create more of an issue from a public health perspective,” O’Reilly said.

“If we supply more toilets and bins, does that bring more people in? Do we end up with bigger public health issues? It’s a very difficult situation to manage,” he said.

When asked whether areas such as St Stephen’s Green and Merrion Square should be open later to take pressure off other areas in the city, O’Reilly said: “I think the primary problem is it’s a public health issue from a mass gathering perspective. So, putting everybody into St Stephen’s Green or Merrion Square doesn’t solve the public health issue.”



O’Reilly confirmed that Dublin City Council was meeting this morning with businesses on South William Street, gardaí and other stakeholders “to see if there’s any actions we can take to improve the situation”.

“We obviously don’t want to shut the city street, I think that will have a detrimental effect for businesses on the street as well as citizens,” he said.

O’Reilly said he thinks the council will be able to put measures in place next weekend to manage the situation in the city centre. He said:

“In high footfall areas of the city bins are emptied constantly, so we’re going to have to see is there better ways we can do ways we can do to empty those bins or are there others things we can do to put bigger bins on the street or more bins on the street.”

Figures from 28 April show that there are currently 3,217 bins located in Dublin City Council.

Between January and 28 April, the council installed 10 BigBelly bins and 20 more bins were to be installed before the end of May.

In a statement at the time, DCC said every request for additional bins is reviewed and a determination is made on the suitability of a bin at the requested location.

The council said factors taken into account include the proximity of other bins, whether it’s a shopping/takeaway location, whether the location is primarily used by local residents and whether there’s a history of misuse or vandalism at the location.

O’Reilly added the council is “very keen” to provide an outdoor summer, but added:

“The problem is, what is the definition of an outdoor summer? From our point of view that’s the street interventions we’re putting in, the facilitation of outdoor dining, the hundreds of street furniture licences we’ve been issuing in the last few weeks and working with businesses to get them out onto the street.”

Pubs and restaurants are set to reopen for outdoor services from 7 June.

Speaking to The Journal this morning, Dublin City Councillor Kevin Donoghue said he doesn’t “accept the idea that providing more services brings us to a position where we can’t handle the number of people coming into town”.



“I think if that’s a concern, then the solution to that is to provide more space, not to reduce the service we’re providing,” Donoghue said.

With reporting by Press Association and Cónal Thomas