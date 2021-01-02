Gardaí investigate after discovery of man's body in Cork

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the death of a man in Cork.

The body of a man, aged in his 40s, was discovered at a house at Curraheen Drive, Bishopstown, shortly before 4pm yesterday by family members.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact nature of his death is not yet clear to gardaí, and the scene has been preserved for forensic analysis.

A post mortem is due to be carried out at Cork University Hospital later today. The results of this will determine the course of the investigation, gardaí said in a statement.