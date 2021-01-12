#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 12 January 2021
Advertisement

Divers recover black box from crashed Indonesia plane

The Boeing 737-500 crashed into the ocean shortly after take-off from Jakarta on Saturday.

By Press Association Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 11:06 AM
22 minutes ago 1,130 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5322590
Investigators of the National Transportation Safety Committee inspect parts of the aircraft’s debris recovered from the Java Sea.
Image: PA
Investigators of the National Transportation Safety Committee inspect parts of the aircraft’s debris recovered from the Java Sea.
Investigators of the National Transportation Safety Committee inspect parts of the aircraft’s debris recovered from the Java Sea.
Image: PA

INDONESIAN NAVY DIVERS searching the ocean floor have recovered a black box from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.

The recovery of the device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 plane to nosedive into the ocean shortly after take-off from Jakarta on Saturday.

TV stations today showed divers on an inflatable vessel with a large white container containing the black box.

It was unclear whether the device was the plane’s flight data or cockpit voice recorder.

It is to be handed over to the National Transportation Safety Committee, which is overseeing the crash investigation.

A navy ship earlier picked up intense pings being emitted from the two recorders. They were buried in seabed mud under tons of sharp objects in the wreckage, navy chief admiral Yudo Margono said.

He said at least 160 divers were deployed today in the search for the devices.

More than 3,600 rescue personnel, 13 helicopters, 54 large ships and 20 small boats are searching the area just north of Jakarta where Flight 182 crashed and have found parts of the plane and human remains in the water at a depth of 23 metres.

indonesia-plane-crash Indonesian Navy Divers with parts of the aircraft recovered from the Java Sea. Source: Tatan Syuflana

So far, the searchers have sent 74 body bags containing human remains to police identification experts who yesterday said they had identified their first victim, 29-year-old flight attendant Okky Bisma.

His wife, Aldha Refa, who is also a flight attendant for Sriwijaya Air, shared her grief in a series of posts on social media.

“My husband is a loving, devout and super kind man,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Heaven is your place, dear … be peaceful there.”

Family members have been providing samples for DNA tests and police say results are expected in four to eight days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

embedded257500860 Indonesian Navy Divers during the search for wreckage of the crashed flight. Source: PA

National Police spokesman Rusdi Hartono said about 53 samples for DNA testing have been collected but more are still needed, especially from parents and children of victims.

Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC) said the US National Transportation Safety Board will join in investigating the crash.

The NTSC chairman, Soerjanto Tjahjono, ruled out a possible mid-air break-up after seeing the condition of the wreckage found by searchers.

He said the jet was intact until it struck the water, concentrating the debris field, rather than spreading it out over a large area as would be seen with a mid-air event.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie