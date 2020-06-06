Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters begin gathering at US embassy

People at a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in Dublin on Monday.

HUNDREDS OF PROTESTERS have gathered at the US embassy to protest against racism, and police brutality against people of colour in the United States.

This is the third such demonstration in Dublin: last Sunday, a small gathering of protesters held a socially-distant protest outside the US embassy. On Monday, thousands marched from the GPO to the US embassy, and held a minutes’ silence there.

Health Minister Simon Harris had asked protesters to call off the protest after concerns were raised about how to stay socially distant, in order to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

Organisers of the protest, MASI, Black Pride Ireland, and MERJ, urged people to wear face masks, bring hand sanitizer, and to stay socially distant during the demonstration at 3pm.

They are urging those who can’t attend the protest to follow the organisations’ Twitter accounts on the day, to put posters and signs up in their windows, and to drive past with signs, if possible.

