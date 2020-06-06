This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 6 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters begin gathering at US embassy

Thousands are expected to gather at the US Embassy today at 3pm.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 6 Jun 2020, 3:14 PM
6 minutes ago 1,058 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5116505
People at a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in Dublin on Monday.
Image: PA Images
People at a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in Dublin on Monday.
People at a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in Dublin on Monday.
Image: PA Images

HUNDREDS OF PROTESTERS have gathered at the US embassy to protest against racism, and police brutality against people of colour in the United States.

This is the third such demonstration in Dublin: last Sunday, a small gathering of protesters held a socially-distant protest outside the US embassy. On Monday, thousands marched from the GPO to the US embassy, and held a minutes’ silence there. 

Health Minister Simon Harris had asked protesters to call off the protest after concerns were raised about how to stay socially distant, in order to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. 

Organisers of the protest, MASI, Black Pride Ireland, and MERJ, urged people to wear face masks, bring hand sanitizer, and to stay socially distant during the demonstration at 3pm. 

They are urging those who can’t attend the protest to follow the organisations’ Twitter accounts on the day, to put posters and signs up in their windows, and to drive past with signs, if possible.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

More to follow…  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie