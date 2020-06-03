Black Lives Matter protest still set to go ahead on Saturday after separate demonstration cancelled

People at a Black Lives Matter protest rally outside the US Embassy in Dublin on Monday.

ORGANISERS OF A Black Lives Matter protest in Dublin scheduled for Saturday have insisted that the demonstration is still going ahead – despite the cancellation of a similar protest that was set to take place on Monday.

Over the weekend, huge crowds gathered in Dublin to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man whose killing has brought major protests to the US for the past week.

George Floyd was killed after he was pinned down by police as he was arrested in Minneapolis.

This evening, US Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is from Minnesota said that the state’s Attorney General was increasing the charges against Derek Chauvin – the Minneapolis police officer arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter – to second-degree murder. Three other officers will also be charged, she said on Twitter.

Health officials, including Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and Minster for Health Simon Harris, have stressed that any protest that draws big crowds should not take place.

Gardaí are also investigating a potential breach of Covid-19 regulations relating to the protest last Monday.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Tom Brabazon, has opened a book of condolences for George Floyd, so people in the city can extend their sympathies to his family and to “stand in solidarity with the people of the USA who are appalled by what happened to him”.

The organisers of the protest planned for the coming Monday announced earlier today that it would not be going ahead.

In a statement, organisers said that “a number of safety concerns and potential criminal offenses surrounding the protest were raised and we have elected to cancel with the possibility of rescheduling”.

They promised to “share details of an alternative digital action”.

The protest on Saturday, set to take place at the US Embassy in Ballsbridge, is still set to go ahead.

It’s being organised by MASI, Migrants and Ethnic minorities for Reproductive Justice and Black Pride Ireland as a show of solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests in the US and to call for an end to Direct Provision.

A series of demonstrations will also take place in Cork, Limerick, Galway, Sligo and Leitrim.

Organisers are calling on anyone attending the protest to wear masks and to stay two metres apart.

They’re also telling anyone who attends to isolate for 14 days after protesting.