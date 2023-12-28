Fire services attend blaze at England's historic Blackpool Tower

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE currently at the scene of a fire at Blackpool Tower, a 139-year-old landmark in the English town.

In a statement, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said that six fire engines and two specialist units – including a rope rescue team – are at the scene of a fire on the promenade in Blackpool.

“There may be significant disruption so please stay away from the area,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Footage posted on social media showed flames at the top of the structure.

The tower – a 158-metre-tall structure with a viewing platform at the top – has been evacuated, a member of staff told the PA news agency.

Blackpool Tower first opened in May 1894, and has an entertainment complex at its base with attractions including the famous Tower Ballroom.

It is the 125th tallest freestanding tower in the world, and features a glass-floored “skywalk” at the top offering visitors views of Liverpool and the Isle of Man.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Additional reporting by PA.