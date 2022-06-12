#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Sunday 12 June 2022
Have you seen Blaine? Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing 17-year-old

Blaine Haughton has been missing from Athboy in Meath since Friday.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 12 Jun 2022, 3:20 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5788935
Blaine Haughton
Image: An Garda Síochána
Blaine Haughton
Blaine Haughton
Image: An Garda Síochána

A TEENAGER HAS been missing from the Athboy area of Co Meath since Friday.

Local Gardaí have sought the public’s help to find Blaine Haughton, a 17-year-old who has been missing since Friday 10 June.

Blaine is described as being 6 foot in height, of a slim build with blonde hair.

Gardaí have said that it is currently thought he may be in the Longford Town area.

Both Gardaí and Blaine’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Blaine’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Gardaí in Kells on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

