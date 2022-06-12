Have you seen Blaine? Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing 17-year-old

A TEENAGER HAS been missing from the Athboy area of Co Meath since Friday.

Local Gardaí have sought the public’s help to find Blaine Haughton, a 17-year-old who has been missing since Friday 10 June.

Blaine is described as being 6 foot in height, of a slim build with blonde hair.

Gardaí have said that it is currently thought he may be in the Longford Town area.

Advertisement

Both Gardaí and Blaine’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Blaine’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Gardaí in Kells on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.