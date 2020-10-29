Spooky skies: Rare blue moon to shine over Ireland on Halloween

A BLUE MOON is expected to appear in the sky this Saturday night, lining up with Halloween for the first time in decades.

The full moon in the sky on Saturday is the first time a full moon has occurred on Halloween since 1955, and another one isn’t expected again on the spookiest night of the year until 2039.

It will be the second full moon of this calendar month, making it a “Blue Moon”.

Astronomy Ireland is encouraging people around Ireland to take photographs of the moon on Halloween night.

The Astronomy Ireland magazine hopes to publish photos and comments from Irish people marking the rare blue moon.

Chair of Astronomy Ireland David Moore said that “even cameraphones can take great photos of the Moon these days, either close up, or against a backdrop of buildings, statues or landscapes”.

Astronomy Ireland has told its readers that that “Saturday is also the date that the distant dim planet Uranus is at opposition to the Sun (and effectively a Full Moon is when the Moon is at opposition with the Sun), so, Uranus is close to the Moon that night also”.

“Uranus is 3.8 degrees above the Moon that evening but at magnitude +5.7 and with a Full Moon so close you probably won’t even be able to see it with binoculars, and certainly not the naked eye. Still, it is nice to know Uranus is there to celebrate such a triple whammy!”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

This week, Mars has appeared in the sky close to the moon, and is visible over Ireland.