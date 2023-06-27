Bluebell baby monitors 'no longer safe' as regulator issues recall

THE COMMUNICATIONS REGULATOR has issued a recall on Bluebell baby monitors after safety issues were identified.

In a statement, ComReg said that the product is “no longer safe to use” because of a problem with the data transfer between the monitor and the app that supports the monitor system.

There is a potential risk of the child not being monitored correctly.

Advertisement

The product does not meet the requirements of the Radio Equipment Directive 2014/53/EU, a regulatory framework for placing radio equipment on the market in the European Union.

The same product was recalled in the United Kingdom in May.

In Ireland it was sold online at Boots, McCabes Pharmacy, and Currys.

The brand is Bluebell Baby Monitor. The models are:

Bluebell Baby Monitor 9-in-1

Bluebell 8-in-1 HD Baby Camera Monitor

Bluebell Smart Baby Monitor

Bluebell Baby Monitor 7-in-1

Bluebell Baby Monitor

Bluebell Baby Cam

Owners of any of these models are advised to stop using them immediately. Further information can be found on the recall pages of retailers’ sites.