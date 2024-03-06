Blur drummer Dave Rowntree selected as Labour candidate in next UK general election

BLUR DRUMMER DAVE Rowntree has been selected by the Labour Party as a candidate in the UK’s next general election.

Rowntree will be contesting the Mid Sussex seat in the south of England, currently held by Conservative MP Mims Davies – who won it in 2019. Before that it was held for decades by Winston Churchill’s grandson, Nicholas Soames.

As well as being a musician, Rowntree has worked as a solicitor, animator and radio presenter. He has previously contested and lost different seats in England and has served as a Labour county councillor. He was a prominent critic of Brexit, describing it as an “abomination”.

Rowntree said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “absolutely thrilled” to be selected. “Now the work begins,” he added.

The Mid Sussex Labour account on X said: “We think Dave will be an excellent and a very successful candidate.”

Just prior to his selection, the Britpop rocker had harsh words for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s budget announcement, saying, “This is the weirdest budget ever. A bunch of minor policy announcements”.

He described the announcement as “a waste of a hour”.

“Tiny policy announcements. Fiddling with the tax system. Bogus productivity savings rather than proper funding. AI fixing all problems,” he wrote on X.

“More bogus productivity savings instead of proper public services funding. This time AI magics these savings into existence. Pathetic,” he said in reference to part of the UK Government’s budget that included using AI to perform bureaucratic health service tasks.

Rowntree’s selection comes at a time when the Labour Party is riding high in the polls at 47%, with the Conservatives sitting at an all-time low of 20%.

As things stand, Labour looks likely to win a major victory in the next general election, the date for which has yet to be set. It could be this year but must be held by 28 January 2025.

Blur are an English rock band that was formed in 1988. They were a prominent force in the Britpop movement, among bands like Oasis, Pulp and Supergrass.

They are probably best known for their 1997 hit song Song 2 and their lead singer is also the driving force behind Gorillaz.

Blur had a reunion tour last summer which saw them play a huge gig at Malahide Castle upon the release of a comeback album entitled The Ballad of Darren.