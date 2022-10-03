Blustery and wet week ahead with possible rainfall warnings

TEMPERATURES ARE SET to be above average this week, but it will also be wetter than average in most parts.

Forecaster Met Éireann is also reporting that rainfall warnings are possible this week, particularly in western areas.

However, a south-westerly airflow will shelter parts of the southeast, which will result in it being slightly drier than average.

There’s a mostly cloudy afternoon in store today, with temperatures ranging from 15 to 18 degrees.

While many areas in the southern half of the country will be dry, outbreaks of rain will affect western and north-western counties.

These outbreaks will become heavier and more persistent overnight and extend eastwards across the country, with overnight temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

There will be a fair amount of cloud and drizzle in places tomorrow morning, but during the afternoon and into Tuesday night, persistent or heavy rain will extend to all areas.

Rain will clear south-eastwards on Wednesday morning, with sunshine and blustery showers following for the rest of the day, some of which will be heavy and possibly thundery.

A bright and breezy start will follow on Thursday with sunshine and showers, though some of these will be heavy.

Friday will be a similar mix of sunshine and showers, while the weekend will bring further rain, but with some drier intervals also.