Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 3 October 2022
Advertisement

Blustery and wet week ahead with possible rainfall warnings

Met Éireann says it will be wetter than average for most place this week.

By Diarmuid Pepper Monday 3 Oct 2022, 1:55 PM
55 minutes ago 2,983 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5882930
Image: Shutterstock/Fototaras
Image: Shutterstock/Fototaras

TEMPERATURES ARE SET to be above average this week, but it will also be wetter than average in most parts.

Forecaster Met Éireann is also reporting that rainfall warnings are possible this week, particularly in western areas.

However, a south-westerly airflow will shelter parts of the southeast, which will result in it being slightly drier than average.

There’s a mostly cloudy afternoon in store today, with temperatures ranging from 15 to 18 degrees.

While many areas in the southern half of the country will be dry, outbreaks of rain will affect western and north-western counties.

These outbreaks will become heavier and more persistent overnight and extend eastwards across the country, with overnight temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

There will be a fair amount of cloud and drizzle in places tomorrow morning, but during the afternoon and into Tuesday night, persistent or heavy rain will extend to all areas.

Rain will clear south-eastwards on Wednesday morning, with sunshine and blustery showers following for the rest of the day, some of which will be heavy and possibly thundery.

A bright and breezy start will follow on Thursday with sunshine and showers, though some of these will be heavy.

Friday will be a similar mix of sunshine and showers, while the weekend will bring further rain, but with some drier intervals also.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie