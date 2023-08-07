Advertisement

Monday 7 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Alamy Stock Photo Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim
# Boat Fire
Woman dies after fire on boat in Carrick-on-Shannon
Gardaí have said they are preserving the scene.
1 hour ago

A WOMAN HAS died following a fire on board a boat in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Gardaí have said they are preserving the scene.

Gardaí assisted emergency services following reports of a fire on the boat this morning, a spokesperson from An Garda Síochána said in a statement. 

“One female has been confirmed deceased. The scene is currently being preserved,” the spokesperson said, adding that investigation are still ongoing. 

“No further information is available at this time,” they said. 

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
