Woman dies after fire on boat in Carrick-on-Shannon

A WOMAN HAS died following a fire on board a boat in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Gardaí have said they are preserving the scene.

Advertisement

Gardaí assisted emergency services following reports of a fire on the boat this morning, a spokesperson from An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“One female has been confirmed deceased. The scene is currently being preserved,” the spokesperson said, adding that investigation are still ongoing.

“No further information is available at this time,” they said.