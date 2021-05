WITH BOB CELEBRATING a milestone birthday today, tributes to the legendary songwriter are pouring in from far and wide.

But exactly how well do you know Mr Dylan?

Why not test your knowledge of the Nobel laureate’s life and work?

The answers are blowin’ in the wind…

An easy one to start... Bob celebrates a big birthday today. What age is he? PA 85 80

70 90 He wasn't born Dylan, of course. What was his surname at birth? Rowland Scherman, National Archives and Records Administrati Dole Seger

Zimmerman Zuckerberg Which US state was Bob born in? New York California

Idaho Minnesota Included on his 1962 self-titled album is a song titled 'Song to Woody' penned by Dylan in tribute to his mentor and hero, US folk singer and activist Woody... Library of Congress Guthrie Harrelson

Woodpecker Allen Getting more difficult now... Finish the following lyric from Like a Rolling Stone: "You used to ride on a chrome horse with your diplomat/Who carried on his shoulder..." PA A welcome mat A Siamese cat

A big fat rat An acrobat Bob played with a famous backing group for a time in the mid to late 1960s, originally called The Hawks. While touring with Dylan, they changed their name to... Flickr/Hugh Shirley Candyside The Byrds The Group

The The The Band Which famous guitar hero played lead guitar on Bob's 1979 song 'Gotta Serve Somebody'? Flickr/Christopher Bowley Eric Clapton Mark Knopfler

Jimmy Page Joan Jett Dylan received the Nobel Prize for Literature at a ceremony in 2017. But apart from a few collections of lyrics and a memoir titled 'Chronicle', he's only published one other book, a collection of prose poetry called... PA Tarantula Daddy Long-legs

Black Widow The Catcher in the Rye Irish country singer Nathan Carter had a hit with a song written by Dylan in 1974. Although Bob recorded a demo version of it, it was never officially released. What's it called? Rolling News Banks of the Roses Games People Play

Wagon Wheel Blowin' in the Wind This one's for all the marbles... As a young artist in the Greenwich Village folk scene in the early 1960s, which Irish folk music legends did Dylan rub shoulders with and befriend? St Lawrence University The Dubliners Clannad

The Clancy Brothers The Wolfe Tones Answer all the questions to see your result! NASA.gov You scored out of ! You're a certified Dylanologist Wow, bet you can recite all 10 verses of Desolation Row. Share your result: Share Flickr/Jean-Luc Ourlin You scored out of ! You're Bringing it all Back Home An electric performance... Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! You're 1980s Dylan Hit and miss but some good stuff in there. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! You're probably more of a Donovan kinda person "Donovan? Who is this Donovan?" Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! "You're an idiot, babe" "It's a wonder that you still know how to breathe." Share your result: Share