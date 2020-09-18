Bobby Storey funeral: Sinn Féin representatives invited to speak to police

Neither Sinn Féin nor the PSNI have said who has been contacted.

THE PSNI HAS written to a number of individuals, including Sinn Féin representatives, asking them to present for an interview as part of investigations in the funeral of Bobby Storey in Belfast.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin has said that the representatives who received the letters will “contact the police and co-operate with the investigation”.

The PSNI has previously said it would review footage taken at the 30 June funeral and consider any potential breaches of Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 legislation.

Storey was a former leading IRA member died at the age of 64 following an unsuccessful lung transplant.

Stormont Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill was in attendance at the funeral, as were other senior party representatives including leader Mary Lou McDonald TD and Pearse Doherty TD.

Sinn Féin had previously defended the large numbers that attended the cemetery for the funeral, but last week O’Neill admitted that Stormant public health messaging had been undermined by her attendance.

In July, the PSNI had requested the appointment of an external senior police officer to oversee the force’s investigation into the funeral.

This afternoon, lead investigator CC Mark Webster of the Cumbria Constabulary in England said the investigation was seeking to speak to a number of specific individuals who were in attendance at the funeral.

“Today an initial number of letters were issued to individuals who were identified as having been present on 30 June in potential breach of the Health Protection Regulations,” Webster said in an update.

The letters are inviting these individuals to participate in a voluntary interview with investigating officers at a local police station. Upon receipt of a letter individuals will have fourteen days to respond should they wish to take part in an interview.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson has subsequently confirmed that party representatives have been contacted.

“A number of the party’s elected representatives have received letters from the police this morning asking them to present for voluntary interview. They will contact the police and co-operate with the investigation,” the spokesperson said.