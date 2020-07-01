This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A friend of ours has passed away': Pearse Doherty defends attending Bobby Storey funeral

The Sinn Féin TD said he believes the senior republican’s funeral is now being politicised.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago 8,715 Views 37 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5138204
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill speaks alongside Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty during the funeral of senior republican figure Bobby Storey.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill speaks alongside Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty during the funeral of senior republican figure Bobby Storey.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill speaks alongside Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty during the funeral of senior republican figure Bobby Storey.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA

SINN FÉIN’S PEARSE Doherty has defended attending the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey after images showed a large crowd lining the streets and gathering for a commemoration.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Today with Sarah McInerney, Doherty said he had been asked by Storey’s family to attend and the funeral cortege had been restricted to 30 people.

He said he believes the funeral “of a friend of ours who has passed away” is now being politicised. 

Sinn Fein party president Mary Lou McDonald, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and former party president Gerry Adams were among high-profile party members who were also in attendance at the service and later a commemoration event at Milltown cemetery.

The North’s health minister, unionist Robin Swann, has said the large number of attendees at the funeral was a clear breach of Stormont restrictions limiting public gatherings to 30 people. 

The PSNI is now reviewing footage of the funeral and will consider any suspected breaches of the coronavirus legislation. Stormont’s First Minister Arlene Foster has also called on the Deputy First Minister to apologise.

This morning Pearse Doherty defended his own decision to attend, stating that marshals were in place to encourage social distancing and the funeral was streamed online so people could stay home and view it. He also said there had been engagement with the PSNI ahead of the funeral. 

“Bobby was a very close friend to the people who were there,” he said. 

He said it was “of concern” that large crowds from the community had gathered behind the guard of honour on the streets as many were not social distancing. However he rejected the suggestion that fewer people would have turned up if senior Sinn Féin figures were not in attendance.

Source: Liam McBurney/PA

“People didn’t come to see me or Mary Lou McDonals, people came out because of Bobby Storey and because they wanted to show their respect.”

He said “tens of thousands more” would have come if it had not been streamed on social media. 

Doherty also accused critics of “trying to politicise the death of somebody who was a close friend to people and whose family is grieving”. 

‘She needs to apologise’

Arlene Foster has said the scenes at the funeral had “undermined the credibility” of Stormont’s Covid-19 guidance.

The DUP leader said it sent out a message of “do as I say and not as I do”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“She needs to apologise and recognise the wrong that has been done and she absolutely needs to make amends for what happened yesterday and take steps to try and build up that credibility again,” said Foster.

“It is really regretful that we are talking about this today.

“Many people have had to go to through mourning and grief during this time and haven’t had the comfort of people coming to their homes, they haven’t had the comfort of a full service, yesterday they asked ‘well why was that the case?’.”

O’Neill said the funeral had taken place “in accordance” with coronavirus guidelines.

She has defended the event, saying the cortege only had 30 people in it and social distancing inside the church was “exemplary”.

- With reporting by PA. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie