A BODY HAS been found in a house in a residential area in Cork City.

Gardaí said they were alerted the discovery of the body earlier this afternoon near Lough, a suburb on the south side of the city, close to University College Cork.

A post-mortem will take place in the coming days, which will determine the course of the investigation, a Garda spokesperson said, adding that the local coroner had been notified.

It is understood that foul play is not suspected and that a formal identification has not yet to taken place, but the body is believed to be that of an elderly woman.

