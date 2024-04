A MAN IN his 40s has been charged in relation to the discovery of a body in Co Kildare.

The body of a man was found at a house in Eustace Demesne in Naas at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination took place and gardaí said its results would determine the course of their investigation.

The man charged is due to appear in Naas District Court at 10.30am this morning.

Advertisement