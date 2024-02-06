Gardaí investigating discovery of body of 61-year-old man in Co Cork

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following the discovery of the body of a 61-year-old man at a house in Macroom, Co Cork.

Emergency services and gardaí attended at a house in Annville in Barrett’s Place in the town shortly after 1pm this afternoon.

The scene has been sealed off for a forensic and technical examination.

Advertisement

The man was found with visible injuries to his head.

His body will be removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem which will determine the course of the investigation.

Door to door enquiries are underway. Gardaí will also examine CCTV footage from the area.

It is understood the man is originally from Clonakilty in Co Cork but had been residing in Macroom for many years.

An incident room will be set up at Macroom Garda Station. The deceased man was living in sheltered housing in the town.