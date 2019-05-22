This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Body of Indian climber, in group with missing Irish man, recovered from Mt Everest

Ravi Thakar (28) was found dead inside his tent at Everest Camp 4 last Friday.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 22 May 2019, 7:46 AM
1 hour ago 9,694 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4646228
Image: Shutterstock/Demjanovich Vadim
Image: Shutterstock/Demjanovich Vadim

THE BODY OF an Indian climber, who was part of the expedition group that included the missing Trinity professor Séamus Lawless, has been recovered.

Ravi Thakar (28) was found dead inside his tent at Everest Camp 4 at an elevation 7,920 metres on Friday morning as his team was resting after reaching the mountain’s summit.

“The team has recovered body of Ravi Thakar, who was found dead inside his tent at Camp IV on Mt Everest,” Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, director at Seven Summit Treks, told the Himalayan Times

Séamus Lawless, an assistant professor at the university’s School of Computer Science, was one of four Irish people who climbed Mount Everest as part of a group called ‘Ireland on Everest’ this month. Thakar was part of the expedition team.

Seámus went missing last Thursday at an altitude of around 8,300m after falling near a balcony area while descending the summit, hours after he completed a lifetime ambition of reaching the peak of the world’s highest mountain.

39297146_1558118178234181_r Séamus Lawless went missing on Thursday. Source: GoFundMe

A fundraising page set up on Friday night by the Trinity professor’s family has reached over a third of its €750,000 target.

Relatives of the 39-year-old father-of-one say insurers will not assist in the search, and have asked the public to help them raise money to gather a team of Sherpas to find him.

The page states that the family have “been left with no other option but to ask for assistance in raising funds to gather a team of expert Sherpas to locate and bring our beloved Shay home to Ireland”.

Speaking on This Week on RTÉ Radio 1 today, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he had been in contact with the Bray man’s wife over the weekend.

Coveney also said that the government would help the Lawless family any way it could, and also appealed for the public to respect Pamela’s privacy as rescuers continue their search for her husband.

“We are willing to offer any support we can, either financial or organisational, she knows that,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie