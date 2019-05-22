Body of Indian climber, in group with missing Irish man, recovered from Mt Everest

THE BODY OF an Indian climber, who was part of the expedition group that included the missing Trinity professor Séamus Lawless, has been recovered.

Ravi Thakar (28) was found dead inside his tent at Everest Camp 4 at an elevation 7,920 metres on Friday morning as his team was resting after reaching the mountain’s summit.

“The team has recovered body of Ravi Thakar, who was found dead inside his tent at Camp IV on Mt Everest,” Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, director at Seven Summit Treks, told the Himalayan Times.

Séamus Lawless, an assistant professor at the university’s School of Computer Science, was one of four Irish people who climbed Mount Everest as part of a group called ‘Ireland on Everest’ this month. Thakar was part of the expedition team.

Seámus went missing last Thursday at an altitude of around 8,300m after falling near a balcony area while descending the summit, hours after he completed a lifetime ambition of reaching the peak of the world’s highest mountain.

Séamus Lawless went missing on Thursday. Source: GoFundMe

A fundraising page set up on Friday night by the Trinity professor’s family has reached over a third of its €750,000 target.

Relatives of the 39-year-old father-of-one say insurers will not assist in the search, and have asked the public to help them raise money to gather a team of Sherpas to find him.

The page states that the family have “been left with no other option but to ask for assistance in raising funds to gather a team of expert Sherpas to locate and bring our beloved Shay home to Ireland”.

Speaking on This Week on RTÉ Radio 1 today, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he had been in contact with the Bray man’s wife over the weekend.

Coveney also said that the government would help the Lawless family any way it could, and also appealed for the public to respect Pamela’s privacy as rescuers continue their search for her husband.

“We are willing to offer any support we can, either financial or organisational, she knows that,” he said.