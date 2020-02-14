Body of missing British hiker found in New Zealand

THE BODY OF a British woman who went missing while hiking in New Zealand has been found, police have confirmed.

Stephanie Simpson (32) had not been seen since she went for a hike last weekend in the Mount Aspiring National Park on the South Island.

She had been living in New Zealand since last year.

Searchers located her body at about 1.40pm local time (12.40am Irish time) in the Pyke Creek area.

Earlier, searchers had found items in the area thought to belong to Simpson, including a pack and a pair of boots.

In a statement issued today, New Zealand Police extended their condolences to her family.

Source: PA Images

“The family are understandably grieving and they have asked media to respect their request for privacy during this difficult time.

“Police would also like to thank everyone involved in the search since it began on Monday for their considerable efforts to locate Stephanie.

“The search was extremely challenging at times, especially in consideration of the terrain, and the work of all involved is to be commended,” the statement noted.

The death will be referred to the coroner.