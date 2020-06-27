This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 27 June, 2020
Police in Belfast recover body in search for missing 14-year-old Noah Donohoe

PSNI officers said they believe the body is that of the missing teenager.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 1:29 PM
1 hour ago 62,838 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5134855
Noah Donohoe was last seen on Sunday.
POLICE IN Northern Ireland have recovered a body in the search for missing 14-year-old Noah Donohoe. 

The teenager has been missing since last Sunday when he left his home in South Belfast at around 5.30pm. The last sighting of him was reported shortly after 6pm.

Members of the public have assisted in the search for the youngster, and earlier this week police recovered his backpack which included his laptop and a book. 

A PSNI statement this afternoon confirmed that a body, thought to be that of Noah, was recovered in the North Belfast area. 

“Police can confirm a body was recovered in the North Belfast area just before 9.45am today,” it said. 

“Officers believe it is the missing teenager Noah Donohoe and we are continuing to provide support to his family at this very difficult time. Enquiries are ongoing and there are no further details at this stage.”

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

