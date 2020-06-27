Police in Belfast recover body in search for missing 14-year-old Noah Donohoe

Noah Donohoe was last seen on Sunday.

Noah Donohoe was last seen on Sunday.

POLICE IN Northern Ireland have recovered a body in the search for missing 14-year-old Noah Donohoe.

The teenager has been missing since last Sunday when he left his home in South Belfast at around 5.30pm. The last sighting of him was reported shortly after 6pm.

Members of the public have assisted in the search for the youngster, and earlier this week police recovered his backpack which included his laptop and a book.

A PSNI statement this afternoon confirmed that a body, thought to be that of Noah, was recovered in the North Belfast area.

“Police can confirm a body was recovered in the North Belfast area just before 9.45am today,” it said.

“Officers believe it is the missing teenager Noah Donohoe and we are continuing to provide support to his family at this very difficult time. Enquiries are ongoing and there are no further details at this stage.”