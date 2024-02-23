Advertisement
Campers arriving at Body & Soul festival in Westmeath in 2015 RollingNews.ie
hiatus

Body and Soul festival to take a 'pause' after 14 years, as organisers aim to 'think bigger'

In a statement on their website, organisers said they aim to evolve beyond the current format, but didn’t specify what’s coming next.
4
2.1k
58 minutes ago

BODY & SOUL will not go ahead this year, as the organisers prepare to launch “something bold and new”.

The Co Westmeath-based festival first launched in the midst of the recession in 2010, and sold out year on year ever since.

Headliners at the Ballinlough site have included Róisín Murphy, Princess Nokia, Kojaque and Caribou.

In a statement on their website, organisers said they aim to evolve beyond the current format, but didn’t specify what’s coming next.

“This means hitting pause on this year’s Body & Soul festival to give ourselves the space to dream and think bigger,” they said.

“What we know is that we’re on the cusp of something great, something bold and new, which we can’t wait to share with you all when it’s ready.

“So outwardly we go quiet for a short time, but behind the scenes, we’ll be busy reinventing ourselves, preparing to re-emerge in our new form.”

In 2019, after a 16-year partnership, Body&Soul announced that it would no longer feature at Electric Picnic, as it aimed to refocus on “creating an intimate and collaborative festival of the future”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     