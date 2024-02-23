Body and Soul festival to take a 'pause' after 14 years, as organisers aim to 'think bigger'

BODY & SOUL will not go ahead this year, as the organisers prepare to launch “something bold and new”.

The Co Westmeath-based festival first launched in the midst of the recession in 2010, and sold out year on year ever since.

Headliners at the Ballinlough site have included Róisín Murphy, Princess Nokia, Kojaque and Caribou.

Advertisement

In a statement on their website, organisers said they aim to evolve beyond the current format, but didn’t specify what’s coming next.

“This means hitting pause on this year’s Body & Soul festival to give ourselves the space to dream and think bigger,” they said.

“What we know is that we’re on the cusp of something great, something bold and new, which we can’t wait to share with you all when it’s ready.

“So outwardly we go quiet for a short time, but behind the scenes, we’ll be busy reinventing ourselves, preparing to re-emerge in our new form.”

In 2019, after a 16-year partnership, Body&Soul announced that it would no longer feature at Electric Picnic, as it aimed to refocus on “creating an intimate and collaborative festival of the future”.