#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Thursday 7 January 2021
Advertisement

Boeing to pay €2 billion to settle criminal conspiracy charge over 737 Max

The aircraft suffered two deadly crashes shortly after entering service.pre

By Press Association Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 10:43 PM
22 minutes ago 2,310 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5319484
Image: Seattle Aviation Images/PA
Image: Seattle Aviation Images/PA

BOEING IS TO pay 2.5 billion dollars (€2.03bn) to settle a criminal conspiracy charge for misleading regulators about the safety of its 737 Max aircraft, which suffered two deadly crashes shortly after entering service.

The US Justice Department said that Boeing agreed to the settlement that includes money for the crash victims’ families, airline customers and a criminal fine.

Prosecutors said Boeing employees concealed important information about the plane from the Federal Aviation Administration, then covered up their actions.

“The misleading statements, half-truths, and omissions communicated by Boeing employees to the FAA impeded the government’s ability to ensure the safety of the flying public,” said Erin Nealy Cox, the US attorney in Dallas.

“Boeing’s employees chose the path of profit over candour,” said David Burns, acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s criminal division.

Boeing began working on the Max in 2011 as an answer to a new, more fuel-efficient model from European rival Airbus.

Boeing admitted in court filings that two of its technical pilot experts deceived the FAA about a flight-control system called the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) that could point a plane’s nose down if sensors indicated the plane might be in danger of an aerodynamic stall — that it might fall from the sky.

Boeing downplayed the significance of MCAS and did not mention it in airplane manuals. Most pilots did not know about it.

The first airlines began flying the 737 Max in mid-2017.

On 29 October 2018, a Max operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea.

The FAA let the Max keep flying, and on 10 March 2019, another Max operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed nearly straight down into a field. In all, 346 people were killed.

On both flights, MCAS was activated by a faulty reading from a single sensor. The system repeatedly pushed the planes’ noses down and pilots were unable to regain control.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

After the planes were grounded worldwide, Boeing changed MCAS so that it always uses two sensors, along with other changes to make the automated system less powerful and easier for pilots to override.

The FAA ordered other changes, including the rerouting of some wiring to avoid potential dangerous short-circuiting.

In November, the FAA approved Boeing’s changes, and several carriers including American Airlines have resumed using the planes.

Under the settlement announced today, Boeing will pay a 243.6 million dollars (€198m) fine, 1.77 billion dollars (€1.44bn) in compensation to airlines that were unable to use their Max jets while they were grounded, and 500 million dollars (€407m) into a fund for the families of passengers who were killed in the crashes.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie