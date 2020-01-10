This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 10 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Designed by clowns': Boeing staff mocked regulators before grounded 737 MAX was certified

Emails released by the company last night show staff bragging they could get the jet certified despite safety concerns.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 10 Jan 2020, 9:37 AM
1 hour ago 9,958 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4960409
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 (file photo)
Image: Darryl Dyck/PA Images
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 (file photo)
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 (file photo)
Image: Darryl Dyck/PA Images

BOEING EMPLOYEES MOCKED aviation authorities and bragged that they could get the 737 MAX jet certified with minimal training for pilots, newly published internal messages have revealed.

The communications, released by the company last night, could further worsen Boeing’s relations with regulators as it aims to secure approval that would allow the plane to resume flights.

The aircraft, which was involved in two crashes that killed 346 people in late 2018 and early 2019, was grounded in March last year amid concerns over its safety.

But messages sent to congressional investigators as part of transparency efforts by Boeing reveal an attitude that will cause further embarrassment for the company as the crisis and its relations with the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) worsen. 

One employee wrote that the plane was “designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys” in 2017, in apparent reference to the regulator.

“I still haven’t been forgiven by God for the covering up I did last year,” another employee wrote in a message from 2018, another reference to dealing with the FAA.

“I know but this is what these regulators get when they try and get in the way. They impede progress,” another wrote in August 2015.

“Would you put your family on a MAX simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn’t,” a Boeing employee wrote to a colleague in another exchange. “No,” the colleague answered.

In a statement, Boeing said that the communications related to the development and qualification of its MAX simulators in 2017 and 2018. US politicians reacted strongly to the release.

“These newly released emails are incredibly damning,” said Peter DeFazio, the chairman of the House Transportation Committee, which is investigating the plane.

Related Reads

07.01.20 Boeing recommends using 737 Max simulator training before returning grounded planes to service
23.12.19 Boeing chief executive resigns amid ongoing 737 MAX scandal
17.12.19 Boeing to suspend production of 737 MAX jets, putting future of plane in doubt

“They paint a deeply disturbing picture of the lengths Boeing was apparently willing to go to in order to evade scrutiny from regulators, flight crews and the flying public.”

Probes of the two crashes have focused in particular on the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, an automated flight control system. Boeing is now working on changes to that system demanded by the FAA.

Contains reporting from - © AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie