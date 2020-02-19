This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 February, 2020
More woe for Boeing as potentially dangerous debris found in 737 Max fuel tanks

Boeing has repeatedly missed its targets on the roll out of its new 737 Max planes.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 8:42 AM
39 minutes ago 3,868 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5012886
File photo. A 737 Max jet grounded at the Boeing factory in the US.
Image: Alex Milan Tracy SIPA USA/PA Images
File photo. A 737 Max jet grounded at the Boeing factory in the US.
File photo. A 737 Max jet grounded at the Boeing factory in the US.
Image: Alex Milan Tracy SIPA USA/PA Images

AIRCRAFT MANUFACTURER BOEING has vowed to tighten controls after potentially dangerous debris was found in fuel tanks of undelivered 737 Max aircraft, a plane that has been grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.

Due to the halt in service, the company has stopped delivering the jets and temporarily ceased production.

After repeatedly missing its goals for resuming flights last year, Boeing has targeted a mid-2020 return for the plane.

“While conducting maintenance we discovered Foreign Object Debris (FOD) in undelivered 737 Max airplanes currently in storage,” a company spokesman told AFP.

“That finding led to a robust internal investigation and immediate corrective actions in our production system.”

A message to staff from vice president Mark Jenks said debris was found in several planes in storage.

No further details were given about the debris material, which Bloomberg News said could have been tools or rags left by workers.

About 400 aircraft must now be inspected.

The 737 Max has been grounded since March 2019 following two crashes that claimed 346 lives.

© AFP 2020.

