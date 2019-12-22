This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 22 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boeing spacecraft returns to earth after aborted space mission

The two-day demo was originally due to last for over a week.

By Press Association Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 5:49 PM
23 minutes ago 1,658 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4945602
The spacecraft shortly after it landed today.
Image: NASA/Bill Ingalls
The spacecraft shortly after it landed today.
The spacecraft shortly after it landed today.
Image: NASA/Bill Ingalls

BOEING LANDED ITS crew capsule earlier today in the a desert in the United States after an aborted flight to the International Space Station.

The move threatened to derail the company’s effort to launch astronauts for NASA next year.

The Starliner descended into the US Army’s White Sands Missile Range, ending a two-day demo that should have lasted more than a week.

All three main parachutes popped open and airbags also inflated around the spacecraft to ease the impact.

“Congratulations, Starliner,” said Mission Control, calling it a successful touchdown.

A test dummy named Rosie the Rocketeer — after Rosie the Riveter from WWII – rode in the commander’s seat.

Also returning were holiday presents, clothes and food that should have been delivered to the space station crew.

boeing-cst-100-starliner-landing The Boeing spacecraft as it landed. Source: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

After seeing this first test flight cut short and the space station docking cancelled because of an improperly set clock on the capsule, Boeing employees were relieved to get the Starliner back.

It was the first US capsule designed for astronauts to return from orbit and land on the ground.

NASA’s early crew capsules all had splashdowns. SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, which made its orbital debut last winter, also aims for the ocean at mission’s end.

The astronauts assigned to the first Starliner crew – two from NASA and one from Boeing – were part of the welcoming committee in the bitter cold.

The capsule’s first trip to space began with a smooth rocket ride from Cape Canaveral on Friday. But barely half an hour into the flight, it failed to fire its thrusters to give chase to the space station and ended up in the wrong orbit.

The problem was with the Starliner’s internal clock – it did not sync up with the Atlas V rocket, throwing off the capsule’s timing.

The capsule burned so much fuel trying to orient itself in orbit that there was not enough left for a space station rendezvous.

boeing-cst-100-starliner-landing Workers collect parachutes around the spacecraft after its landing today. Source: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Flight controllers tried to correct the problem, but between the spacecraft’s position and a gap in communications, their signals did not get through. They later managed to reset the clock.

Boeing is still trying to figure out how the timing error occurred. The mission lasted nearly 50 hours and included 33 orbits around the Earth.

NASA is uncertain whether it will demand another test flight from Boeing – to include a space station visit – before putting its astronauts on board.

Boeing had been shooting for its first astronaut mission in the first half of 2020. This capsule is supposed to be recycled for the second flight with crew.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie