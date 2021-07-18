With sweltering heat expected to continue, Met Éireann issues 'high temperature advisory'

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a ‘high temperature advisory’ with Ireland’s heatwave expected to continue for much of the coming week.

Temperatures in the high 20s are likely to remain a feature for the coming days.

The advisory is valid from midday today until midday on Friday 23 July.

Forecasters expect “maximum temperatures generally ranging 24 to 29 degrees but slightly less warm along the coast due to sea-breezes,” according to the Met Éireann website.

There is a small chance of a few localised heavy showers breaking out during the evening.

High to very high UV levels are expected today under clear skies and people are being urged to use sun protection if they plan to spend time outdoors this weekend and over the coming days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

With temperatures of 29 degrees celsius recorded in Athenry, Co Galway, yesterday was officially the hottest day of the year so far.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office reported what is provisionally the hottest temperature ever recorded in Northern Ireland — 31.2 degrees celsius — in Co Down yesterday.