Bolsonaro gives order to send in army as fires rage in the Amazon's 'lungs of the planet'

BRAZIL’S PRESIDENT JAIR Bolsonaro said given an order deploying the army to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as Ireland joined a growing global outcry over the blazes.

A layer of smoke hung over Porto Velho, the capital of the north-western state of Rondonia, this morning as fires burned near the city.

“It’s not normal and it’s like this because of the smoke from the fires,” a hotel employee told AFP.

Some 65 kilometres away plumes of smoke rose into the sky as bright orange flames ripped through dense forest.

The fires in the world’s largest rainforest have sparked protests around the planet and ignited a war of words between Bolsonaro and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who has described the wildfires as an “international crisis” and vowed to block a trade agreement between the European Union and South American countries.

Fire consumes an area near Porto Velho Source: Victor R Caivano AP/PA Images

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has similarly threatened that Ireland will vote against the Mercosur trade deal unless Brazil takes steps to protect the Amazon.

‘Lungs of the planet’

The latest official figures show 76,720 forest fires were recorded in Brazil so far this year – the highest number for any year since 2013. More than half are in the Amazon.

Around 700 new fires were ignited between Wednesday and yesterday, according to the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), fueling air contamination in cities including Sao Paulo, where thick smog turned day into night on Monday.

Bolsonaro had earlier told reporters in Brazil’s capital Brasilia that he would decide today on whether to send the army to the fire-ravaged areas. That authorisation was given after 10pm Irish time.

A burnt out area near Porto Velho Source: Victor R Caivano/PA Images

“The tendency is that,” Bolsonaro said, after holding a late-night crisis meeting with members of his cabinet.

Bolsonaro’s remarks come as demonstrations are held around the world over the fires in the Amazon forest, a region considered the “lungs of the planet” and seen as crucial to keeping climate change in check.

Protests are planned in Brazil’s major cities later today, as European leaders express growing concern over the destruction.

In an escalating public row over the blazes, Macron has accused Bolsonaro of lying to him on Brazil’s stance on climate change.

France will now block a trade deal between the European Union and the South American trade bloc Mercosur, which includes Brazil, a French presidential official said.

Macron had tweeted yesterday that fires burning in the Amazon amount to an international crisis and should be discussed as a top priority when the G7 countries meet this weekend in France.

Bolsonaro then blasted Macron for having a “colonialist mentality”.

A raging fire in the Amazon rainforest in the state of Tocantins. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the fires as “heartbreaking.”

“The extent of the fires in the Amazon area is shocking and threatening and not only for Brazil and the other affected countries, but also for the whole world,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said Friday.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said yesterday he was “deeply concerned” by the fires.

‘International pariah’

Environmental specialists say the fires have accompanied a rapid rate of deforestation in the Amazon region, which in July quadrupled compared to the same month in 2018, according to INPE data.

Bolsonaro instead attributes the blazes to increased drought, and accuses environmental groups and NGOs of whipping up an “environmental psychosis” to harm Brazil’s economic interests.

Earlier in the week, Bolsonaro accused non-government organisations of starting the fires.

Brazil’s powerful agriculture sector has expressed concerns over Bolsonaro’s rhetoric, fearing a boycott of their products in key markets.

Thomaz Favaro of Control Risks consultancy told AFP Bolsonaro’s comments were “raising the risks of sanctions and retaliation, including against the EU-Mercosur deal”.

“Brazil has gone from being a global model of forest conservation to an international pariah,” Robert Muggah, research director at the Igarape Institute, a think tank in Rio de Janeiro, told AFP.

Bolsonaro had given “ammunition” to countries opposed to the EU-Mercosur deal, said Oliver Stuenkel, professor of international relations at Getulio Vargas Foundation.

“I think the short-medium term relationship with Europe will really be quite difficult,” he added.

Peru, which contains much of the Amazon basin, announced it was “on alert” for wildfires spreading from neighboring Brazil and Bolivia.

Paraguay and Bolivia are battling separate wildfires that have devastated large areas of their rainforests.

- © AFP 2019