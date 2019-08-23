This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 23 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar says Ireland will vote against Mercusor deal unless Brazil protects Amazon

He also labelled President Bolsonaro’s attacks on NGOs this week as “Orwellian”.

By Daragh Brophy Friday 23 Aug 2019, 7:36 AM
12 minutes ago 793 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4778620
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

LEO VARADKAR HAS threatened that Ireland will vote against the controversial Mercusor trade deal unless Brazil takes steps to protect the Amazon. 

It comes amid heightening international concern over the fires. 

Official figures show nearly 73,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in the first eight months of the year – the highest number for any year since 2013. Most were in the Amazon.

The extent of the area damaged by fires has yet to be determined, but smoke has choked Sao Paulo and several other Brazilian cities in the past week.

“There is no way that Ireland will vote for the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement if Brazil does not honour its environmental commitments,” Varadkar said in a statement.

“President Bolsonaro’s efforts to blame the fires on environmental NGOs is Orwellian,” Varadkar’s statement said. 

He also criticised Bolsonaro’s remark that he would stay in the Paris climate change accord “for now” – saying it would raise antennas across Europe. 

The World Wildlife Fund has blamed this year’s sharp increase in fires on accelerating deforestation in the Amazon, which is seen as crucial to keeping climate change in check. 

“Historically, in this region, the use of fire is directly linked to deforestation as it is one of the techniques for tree clearing,” the WWF said in a statement. 

Bolsonaro, in his response, said “criminal action by those NGOs, to call attention against me, against the Brazilian government” following funding cuts may be the reason for the forest fires. 

“This is the war that we are facing,” Bolsonaro told reporters earlier this week. 

The fires were lit in strategic places. All the indications suggest they went there to film and start fires. That’s what I feel.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie