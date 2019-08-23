Varadkar says Ireland will vote against Mercusor deal unless Brazil protects Amazon

LEO VARADKAR HAS threatened that Ireland will vote against the controversial Mercusor trade deal unless Brazil takes steps to protect the Amazon.

It comes amid heightening international concern over the fires.

Official figures show nearly 73,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in the first eight months of the year – the highest number for any year since 2013. Most were in the Amazon.

The extent of the area damaged by fires has yet to be determined, but smoke has choked Sao Paulo and several other Brazilian cities in the past week.

“There is no way that Ireland will vote for the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement if Brazil does not honour its environmental commitments,” Varadkar said in a statement.

“President Bolsonaro’s efforts to blame the fires on environmental NGOs is Orwellian,” Varadkar’s statement said.

He also criticised Bolsonaro’s remark that he would stay in the Paris climate change accord “for now” – saying it would raise antennas across Europe.

The World Wildlife Fund has blamed this year’s sharp increase in fires on accelerating deforestation in the Amazon, which is seen as crucial to keeping climate change in check.

“Historically, in this region, the use of fire is directly linked to deforestation as it is one of the techniques for tree clearing,” the WWF said in a statement.

Bolsonaro, in his response, said “criminal action by those NGOs, to call attention against me, against the Brazilian government” following funding cuts may be the reason for the forest fires.

“This is the war that we are facing,” Bolsonaro told reporters earlier this week.